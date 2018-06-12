Motion to put naloxone kits in city-owned facilities heads to London city council

In an effort to prevent overdose deaths, a city committee has put forward a motion to have naloxone kits in many city-owned facilities.

The motion looks to add two naloxone kits in every city-operated facility that also has an automated external defibrillator or AED.

When put forward by Coun. Mo Salih at the community and protective services committee on May 29, it passed unanimously.

The motion will go to full council Tuesday.

If approved, city staff will be tasked with figuring out an implementation plan. They will also have to look into the costs related to training staff to use the kits, and where signs will be placed.

Staff will also need to come up with recommendations for gathering data related to usage of the kits and will also be directed to make the necessary arrangements for townhall-style meetings to inform and educate the public.

If endorsed by council, city staff will report back in the fall.