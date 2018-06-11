Water advisory lifted for Meath Park, Sask.

A water advisory for Meath Park, Sask., was lifted on Monday afternoon.

A “do not use” advisory was initially issued after it was found out the water treatment plant had been broken into.

READ MORE: Meath Park under ‘do not drink’ notice after break-in at water treatment plant

Meath Park Mayor Mike Hydamacka said they believe the break-in occurred in the early morning of June 5. One of their submersible pumps was stolen.

Village officials said via Facebook they could not guarantee that the water was safe for consumption, therefore the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) ordered the “do not use” notice.

The advisory was reduced to a “do not drink” notice after the water reservoirs and the distribution system were flushed.

No issues were found with the water and all users of the Meath Park waterworks system can return to normal usage.

Hydamacka said security has been improved at the water treatment plant and all improvements will be completed in the next few days.

Meath Park is approximately 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.