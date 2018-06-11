Politics
June 11, 2018 8:57 pm

Trump tweets economic advisor Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack amid trade troubles

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement criticizing the United States on Saturday "stabbed us in the back."

Larry Kudlow, the Director of the National Economic Council, has suffered a heart attack according to a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump is currently in Singapore for a long-awaited meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which has been highly anticipated since the president announced the talks in recent months.

READ MORE: Live coverage: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

According to the tweet, Kudlow has been taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center .

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump said on Twitter minutes before he was scheduled to meet with Kim.

READ MORE: White House economic advisor says Justin Trudeau ‘stabbed us in the back’

Kudlow appeared on CNN this past weekend and accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “stabbing us in the back,” after Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 Summit.

Kudlow, one of Trump’s top economic officials, accused Canada of making polarizing comments about the United States’ trade policy, and said that President Donald Trump had to pull out of a joint statement as a result.

These comments followed several tweets by Trump about Trudeau, calling him “dishonest” and “meek,” following an unseemly end to the G7 summit trade talks.

More to come. 

