Global Edmonton says goodbye to long-time broadcaster Lorraine Mansbridge

She’s worked in Edmonton media for 36 years — almost as long as the Global Edmonton station has been in existence — but on Tuesday, Global Edmonton said goodbye to legendary broadcaster Lorraine Mansbridge.

After such an impressive run of telling other people’s stories, Mansbridge opened up about her own as the TV station she spent decades working for bid farewell to her.

In 1977, Mansbridge was modelling full-time. The former Miss Manitoba made the last-minute decision to attend a “cattle call” (a term used in reference to casting calls at the time).

“I know it’s so politically incorrect but that’s what they called them,” Mansbridge said of the language used at the time.

WATCH MORE: Lorraine on Location

She auditioned for the “remarkable mouth”part in a TV commercial to promote a Winnipeg radio station.

“They were shooting all the other girls first and they were dropping like flies because they couldn’t lip sync properly for what they had to for the commercial,” Mansbridge said. “So I ended up doing all of the commercials for the radio stations across Western Canada.”

The next day, she received a phone call asking if she would do the voice-over work for the campaign. The day after that, they offered her a summer position as a disc jockey. What Mansbridge didn’t know was that Winnipeg was a testing market to see if women could be DJs in Canada.

“At that time, they didn’t have a woman doing Top 40 rock and roll radio as a disc jockey and they wanted to test the market and they said, ‘Do you want to do it?'” she recalled with a smile.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got the summer free. I’m modelling but I’m going back to school in the fall for university and yeah, I would do it. I would be delighted!”’ Mansbridge said, admitting it wasn’t an easy transition.

“I played an Alice Cooper song and at the end of it I said, ‘My, what a husky voice she has!'” she laughed.

That wasn’t her only mistake.

“Everything was sort of abbreviated. It said Eng Dan and J. F. Coley, so I played a song and said, ‘That was Eng Dan and J.F. Coley.’ No, it wasn’t! It was England Dan and John Ford Coley.”

Mansbridge worked hard and soon became No. 1 in the ratings. She later moved on to host two television shows before making the move to Edmonton.

It was 1982 and at the time she didn’t have a job.

But as fate would have it, the week she arrived, a spot opened up as host and producer of an ITV morning show. It was the yet-to-be-named Good Good Morning.

“God just sort of parachuted that into my life and I was so grateful and I was so happy and so excited,” Mansbridge said. “From then on, it was five days a week, Monday to Friday, an hour every day — live. Who’s gifted something like that?”

Over the years, ITV’s focus turned to news and after anchoring for a few months, Mansbridge decided that wasn’t for her.

“Someone had the wisdom to say, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to do good news stories.’ And they said, ‘Invent it, create it,’ and I did.”

Mansbridge has done just about everything and interviewed just about everyone in her position at the station now called Global Edmonton. She’s interviewed politicians and celebrities but said her favourite interviews came from “everyday people.”

“Everybody has a story to tell and if you take the time to get to know them and to hear their story, you can bet you are going to be a richer person,” she said.

Mansbridge recalled one incident where she was particularly moved. She was driving home from an event she was hosting when a homeless man started to shout her name.

“I rolled down the window and said, ‘How are you?’ And he said, ‘You know Lorraine, I don’t have a complaint in the world!’ And I thought, out of all the people that I could have dinner with tonight, that would have been the person.

“If there’s one thing this world needs more than anything, it’s a kinder, gentler place in which to live,” she said.

And Mansbridge has worked to create that by donating countless hours of her time to local charities and organizations.

WATCH MORE: The Running Room announces the Lorraine Mansbridge award

She said she wants to say thank you to the viewers and to those she’s interviewed and who have opened up their lives to her.

“They’ve become my friends. They’ve become my family,” Mansbridge said. “I can’t imagine if I hadn’t been doing what I was doing the people I would not have had a chance to meet.”

She may be moving on, but Mansbridge said she’s not planning to slow down any time soon.

“There wasn’t one day where I didn’t want to get up and go to work,” she said. “I don’t sit still. It’s not my nature.”

“I’m going to continue every day to have a reason to get up and find a way every day to celebrate this community, to highlight this community [and] share it with others because it’s what I do, not for a paycheque… for a passion,” Mansbridge said.

View photos of Lorraine Mansbridge in the gallery below: