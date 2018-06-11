Killiney Beach boathouse undergoing flood protection measures

Visitors using Killiney Beach Community Park are being asked to watch for equipment and crews conducting flood protection work this week.

On Monday, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan issued a press release stating that rip-rap (loose stone) and gravel is being installed around the North Westside Fire Rescue boathouse dock. The work, according to RDCO, will help protect the dock from erosion during high water levels.

The beach and swimming area, plus the small parking lot, will remain open. Park users, and those accessing properties to the north of the park, are asked to follow workers’ instructions.

The work, which is currently underway, should end by Friday.