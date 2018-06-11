Rumours swirl as MLA Leonard Krog plans ‘special announcement for Nanaimo’

It’s a municipal announcement that could shake up the provincial government.

On Wednesday, Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog is making a “special announcement” concerning running for mayor of Nanaimo.

“Everyone who has followed Nanaimo politics in the last three and a half years knows what is wrong,” Krog said in a short interview with Global News.

“The city has gone off the rails in many respects. And there is an appetite for change.”

If Krog wins the job, he would be under tremendous pressure to step down as an NDP MLA. That would mean the NDP would have 40 seats, the Liberals 42 and the Greens three in the B.C. legislature.

Premier John Horgan would then be required to call a byelection within six months of Krog’s resignation.

If the Liberals managed to win the seat, the legislature would be deadlocked with independent speaker Darryl Plecas tasked with breaking any ties.

Krog has won the last four provincial elections in the riding, taking it by 3,834 votes in last May’s provincial election.

But governments have historically had a hard time winning byelections in British Columbia, winning just two of the last 19. Those two were both Christy Clark, who won by-elections as premier in both Vancouver-Point Grey and Kelowna West.

But this byelection would be like none before it, because it could lead to such a unique situation in Victoria.

“My read of the MLA is I don’t think he would leave unless he had a pretty good sense that the NDP could reclaim that seat,” said Vancouver Island University political studies chair Alex Netherton.

Nanaimo city hall has been dysfunctional over the last few years. Tracy Samra, the city’s former chief administrative officer, was arrested in February for allegedly uttering threats at city hall on Jan. 31.

It was announced in May that she was no longer employed by the municipality.

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer, Victor Mema, is also no longer employed by the City of Nanaimo. Mema was previously placed on leave from his duties in March for unspecified reasons.

Netherton said Krog is a politician that could improve Nanaimo’s image.

“This is a pretty exceptional person. By all accounts, everyone who has worked with him says he is a great guy and very articulate,” said Netherton. “He may have the skill to do something interesting at the municipal level.”

Krog has been inundated with messages since word of his Wednesday announcement emerged. The politician responded to everyone on Twitter Monday morning.

“I want to reach out and thank everyone for their encouragement and kind words and questions. I have nothing to announce at this time. Please stay tuned and join me on Wednesday evening at the Coast Bastion from 5-7 p.m. for further information. With thanks and gratitude, Leonard,” he wrote.