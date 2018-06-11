Eminem denies using gunshot sound effects amid backlash over Bonnaroo performance

Eminem’s Bonnaroo set on Friday night has been drawing criticism from festivalgoers who panicked over the rapper’s use of sound effects that some fans said resembled gunshots.

“Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show,” the rapper’s spokesperson said in a statement. “The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect — as have hundreds other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint.”

During his headlining set at the music festival held in Manchester, Tenn., the noises were heard as Eminem performed his song Kill You from The Marshall Mathers LP, which caused some fans to panic.

In one video taken during the performance, a fan drops their phone as soon as a loud noise is heard. Others can be heard screaming.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language.)

Following the 45-year-old rapper’s performance, some fans took to social media to share their outrage.

“Less than a year after Vegas and @Eminem thinks it’s a good idea to blast gun shot sfx onstage at a music festival? Bad call on this headliner @bonnaroo,” one social media user wrote, referencing last year’s deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

Less than a year after Vegas and @Eminem thinks it’s a good idea to blast gun shot sfx onstage at a music festival? Bad call on this headliner @bonnaroo. What happened to Radiate Positivity? — Brad King (@BradKing32) June 10, 2018

Social media star Andrea Russett was one of many in attendance at the festival who claimed to be traumatized by the sounds during Eminem’s set.

“I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect,” Russett tweeted. “I have grown up loving Eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears.”

She continued, “To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about.”

Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears. Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible — Cristi Williams (@ShadingLimelite) June 10, 2018

coming from a performing stand point, i get the effect of sound effects on stage, but there’s a certain point that cross’s the line. i’m one of eminem’s number 1 fans but to hear 3 gun shots coming straight from his set had me scared af. not gonna lie. especially in this world… — M (@macykatemusic) June 10, 2018

Others began to point out that Eminem has always used those sound effects during his performances.

HASN'T EMINEM ALWAYS HAD GUNSHOTS SOUND AFFECTS, He literally has nothing to apologise for, people worried about the wrong things. — Susana. (@susanaazevedo19) June 10, 2018

If you can’t handle a sound of a gunshot, do not go to an Eminem concert Andrea Russett — Shay (@HerShayness) June 10, 2018

are y’all really that mad at eminem over a song from 2002 that has a gun sound effect — j (@arcticsnessa) June 10, 2018

Eminem has ended Kill You with the gun shot effects for (at least) 6 years now and this is the first time someone ever complains — Laia (@onlyslimshady) June 10, 2018