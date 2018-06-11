Evening fire destroys home in Dysart et al

Two managed to escape after a fire ripped through a home in Dysart et al on Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Dysart Fire Department and the Algonquin Highlands Fire Department were called to a house fire on Barry Line in the Municipality of Dysart et al, about 16 kilometres north of Haliburton.

When crews arrived, they discovered a single storey home engulfed in flames.

Dysart fire chief Mile Iles says two people were home at the time. No injuries were reported.

“(They) safely evacuated the home after the smoke alarm sounded,” Iles said.

Iles said 18 firefighters spent more than six hours extinguishing the blaze.

Iles says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Haliburton Lake Cottagers’ Association has launched a campaign seeking donations to help homeowners Mike and Val Balaski and their daughter.

Dysart et al is made up of the United Townships of Dysart, Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde – a municipality in Haliburton County. It’s the longest name of any place in Canada.