June 11, 2018 2:02 pm

Peachland’s state of local emergency rescinded

Peachland has lifted its local state of emergency as the flooding threat has been reduced.

Peachland has rescinded its state of local emergency because of a reduced threat of flooding.

As of Monday morning, Okanagan Lake was at 342.64 metres, which is down a centimetre from Sunday.

Officials say flood protection measures need to stay in place until the lake drops another 16 centimetres to the full pool level of 342.48 metres.

Full pool is a target set by the province to try to ensure an adequate water supply through the summer.

Local states of emergency remain in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

