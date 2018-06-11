Peterborough woman charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty involving farm animals

A 56-year-old woman from Peterborough has been charged with 33 counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act following an investigation into the treatment of horses, sheep and dogs in her care.

The OSPCA issued a release on Monday outlining its investigation but did not release the woman’s name.

In April, the organization launched an investigation after receiving concerns for the welfare of animals on a rural farm property. The location was not disclosed.

An OSPCA officer with the Peterborough Humane Society attended and Ontario SPCA orders were issued to provide the animals with the standards of care required by law.

“When the accused failed to comply with those orders, an Ontario SPCA officer executed a warrant on May 30, 2018,” the OSPCA said.

Under the certificate of a veterinarian, the officer removed one horse, one goat, three dogs and 22 sheep that were found to be emaciated and in need of care.

The OSPCA says the animals are now in the custody and care of the Peterborough Humane Society.

“There are no excuses for failing to provide the appropriate care for your animals,” stated Alison Green, OSPCA senior inspector.

““If you have animals in your care, you have an ethical and legal obligation to provide the necessary requirements for those animals.”

The woman, who owns the animals, has been charged with:

• 8 counts of permitting an animal to be in distress

• 4 counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention

• 8 counts of failing to provide care necessary for general welfare

• 1 count of failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions

• 5 counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate food and water

• 7 counts of failing to comply with an order

The woman is scheduled to appear in a Peterborough Provincial Offences Court on Aug. 16.

“As a conviction hasn’t been made yet, we are not able to share the identity of the accused or the location of the farm at this time,” stated Stephanie Johns, OSPCA media relations.