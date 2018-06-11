Annual London Cares food drive surpasses 2017 numbers

Almost 50,000 pounds of food is on the shelves at the London Food Bank after the 22nd annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive.

This year, 49,360 pounds was collected, topping last year’s drive by more than 2,000 pounds. Just under 6,000 pounds of that food was from local grocery stores participating in a pilot project aimed at minimizing food waste.

In the first half of 2018, an average of 3,360 families are using the Food Bank, said Jane Roy, co-executive director of London Food Bank.

The food bank usually sees a decline in donations during the summer months and this will help to keep their doors open, she said.

Londoners with gardens are being encouraged to participate in the Plant a Row — Grow a Row program which helps the supply the food bank with fresh produce throughout the summer months. Although the drive is over, members of the community can still register for the program at londonfoodback.ca.

Fresh produce can be shared later in the summer or early fall.

After 22 years, the running total for one of Canada’s most unique food drives is closing in on the 1.4 million pound mark, said officials with the Food Bank.