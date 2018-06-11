Fatal Crash on Crowchild Trail Monday

One person is dead and another person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Crowchild Trail near 24 Avenue N.W. in Calgary on Monday.
Around 12 a.m., police said a truck with two people inside lost control while driving southbound on Crowchild and slammed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.
When first responders arrived at the scene, one victim was declared dead.
The tree that was hit by the truck will be removed by city crews.
Crowchild was closed for a period of time as police investigated the scene.
Crowchild Trail re-opened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.
