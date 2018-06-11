Canada
June 11, 2018 9:01 am
Updated: June 11, 2018 9:43 am

Fatal Crash on Crowchild Trail Monday

By Online journalist  Global News

One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a dramatic crash on Crowchild Trail Monday.

A A

One person is dead and another person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Crowchild Trail near 24 Avenue N.W. in Calgary on Monday.

Around 12 a.m., police said a truck with two people inside lost control while driving southbound on Crowchild and slammed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, one victim was declared dead.

READ MORE: Fatal collision near Olds claims two lives

The tree that was hit by the truck will be removed by city crews.

Crowchild was closed for a period of time as police investigated the scene.

Crowchild Trail re-opened to traffic around 5:30 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Crowchild Trail
crowchild trail collision
Traffic Safety

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News