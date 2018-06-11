Manitoba men are some of the unhealthiest in Canada, survey concludes

Nearly 80 per cent of men in Manitoba are considered unhealthy.

The number comes from a new Canadian Men’s Health Foundation study, which found 72 per cent of men in the country live unhealthy lifestyles and regularly take part in two or more unhealthy habits, such as a poor diet, lack of exercise and sleep, and smoking cigarettes and drinking.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan were found to be the unhealthiest provinces in the country (78.6 per cent of men).

The findings are based on an online survey of 2,000 Canadian men aged 19-94.

Just six per cent of the men surveyed said they take part in no unhealthy behaviours and are therefore considered very healthy, while 22 per cent of men in the study are considered healthy because they have only one unhealthy behaviour.

Men with two unhealthy behaviours (31 per cent) were considered borderline healthy, while 42 per cent of the men surveyed had three or more unhealthy habits (42 per cent).

The study also found: