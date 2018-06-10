Siksika couple stage protest outside suspected meth dealer’s home

Feeling like they’ve been held hostage in their own home for months, a Siksika Nation couple has decided to take a concerning situation into their own hands.

Cindy and Troy Sitting Eagle say they’ve been living next door to a suspected drug dealer and what happened last Thursday was the last straw.

“Some guy came to my house and walked in early in the morning. He came in and asked for the dealer because he wanted to place an order. I was not home, it was only my wife. That’s it, no more. No more,” Troy said.

The couple created a makeshift neighbourhood watch. They set up a tent and are camping right outside the home they feel is causing the problems.

“We want our community back.”

“We want our children to come back and play outside and be free and ride the bikes again,” Cindy said. “We are here to fight the drug and not the person.”

“You have to be watching 24 hours a day because the meth dealers don’t sleep. They work around the clock, 24 hours, so why can’t we do that as well,” Troy said.

They say the RCMP is aware and supporting them. The Siksika Chief and council are also endorsing their protest.

“It’s a wake up call to the community. It only takes two people to get it going. It’s such a powerful message that this couple has given to our nation,” Chief Joseph Weasel Child said.

Many show up throughout the day to rally support. 17-year-old Chloe Manyguns said a meth addiction took her mom’s life just 4 months ago.

“I won’t be able to go grad dress shopping next year with my mom. If I ever get married, I never thought I would have to use the words ‘I wish my mother was here,’ ” Manyguns said.

“My little brother and my sister ask ‘where is mom?’ It’s so hard to explain to them mommy is not coming back.”

Other concerned residents like Pam Springchief said the drug epidemic is ruining their community.

“It’s killing our people. We lost everything. You’re supposed to love thy neighbour. Nobody has respect anymore for each other,” Springchief said.