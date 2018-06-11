Scott Thompson: Trudeau versus Trump

Now that Ontarians have settled down after an emotional provincial election and realized the earth continues to spin and the sun rise and set, we have a new challenge on the horizon.

U.S. President Donald Trump thinks our prime minister is “dishonest” and “meek and mild.”

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

That was the Trump Tweet after he left the G7 conference in Quebec early to fly to Singapore to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

After some intense discussion, Justin Trudeau was desperately trying to hammer out a Communique proclaiming the G7 a success with some common ground.

However, that was quickly crushed when Trump denounced the Communique, saying that was not his experience before taking personal swings at Trudeau for his comments to the press afterwards.

Trump’s comments came after he accused Trudeau of tough talk to the press after he left the meetings, while being “mild and meek” with the president face to face.

The Donald then instructed his crew not to sign the document and threatened more tariffs on the Canadian auto sector.

Some say this is all about Trump looking tough for his Korean summit with Kim Jong Un, although I’m not sure roughing up your allies builds trust with your enemies.

However, when you see Trudeau’s lack of leadership on the Kinder Morgan pipeline, and how he had to buy it to build it, maybe the president has a point.

If you can’t stop neighbouring Alberta and B.C. from beating on each other at the expense of your own country and get a resource pipeline built, how can lead on the world stage?

There is more to leadership than hosting a meeting and posing for a smiling selfie.

