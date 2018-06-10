25th annual London brain tumour walk raises over $180,000

The 25th annual London brain tumor walk is in the books, with this year’s event raising over $180,000.

The walk is part of a series of events across the country, organized by the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

“From looking at the amount of people that participated here today, it tells us that there are more and more people being diagnosed with brain tumors who need help,” said Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada CEO, Susan Marshall.

81 teams comprised of 696 participants took place in this year’s walk around Victoria park.

“We know that ultimately, the hope of having an enjoyable life falls mostly on the part of new treatments,” Marshall said.

“People are not only living long, but have a better quality of life because of these improved treatments,” she said.

Marshall adds she is grateful to see London pass the $180,000 mark to help those in need.

“It really proves why London is our home, and is always going to be our home,” Marshall said.

“The London community comes out to support us every year, and we truly are so proud of the great work they’ve done,” she said.