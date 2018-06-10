Police search for missing Londoner Christine Jensen, 55

London police are requesting your help in searching for 55-year-old Christine Jensen of London.

Police say Jensen was last seen on June 8 at 12:00 p.m. leaving 580 Dundas St and headed to White Oaks Mall.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’5, approximately 165 lbs, with bleach blonde short hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and running shoes.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare, and are asking you to contact them or crime stoppers with any information in relation to Jensen’s whereabouts.