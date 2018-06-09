1 dead, 2 injured in Malahat crash

The Malahat Highway was closed in both directions north of Aspen Road early Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash.

The B.C. Coroners Service said one person died in the crash.

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, according to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The highway was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic about an hour-and-a-half later. Traffic in the area is expected to be delayed for several hours.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.