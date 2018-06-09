Fatal collision southeast of Calgary results in fuel spill into Bow River

One person was killed and another injured after a crash south of Brooks, Alta. early Saturday morning between a semi-trailer unit and a pickup truck.

At around 4:30 a.m., Brooks RCMP were called out to the bridge that crosses over the Bow River along Highway 36 near the community of Scandia.

RCMP said one person was killed and another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The tanker was not loaded but it leaked diesel fuel from its fuel tanks into the Bow River.

Members of area fire departments were on the scene blocking the river flow with booms. Highway 36 near Range Road 160 was closed.

Environmental Services worked with emergency crews to secure the leaking fuel. It’s unknown how many litres of diesel have leaked into the Bow River.