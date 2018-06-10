This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ June 10

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Protecting young athletes

Major changes are being proposed after four young women spoke out earlier this week about horrific abuse they suffered from their ski coach.

They are demanding safer training environments and they are supported in their efforts by B2ten – a Canadian company devoted to developing young athletes.

The women went public about their stories of sexual abuse at a press conference in Montreal on Monday.

They all trained under ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest, who was convicted last year on 37 counts, including sexual assault.

Global Montreal’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard sat down with Geneviève Simard – who was only 12 when she became a victim of her coach. She says finally speaking out has been “liberating.”

Corruption within UPAC?

Independent analyst Annie Trudel has been making headlines ever since she publicly testified about collusion in the transport ministry.

She also claimed that documents and reports she prepared to prove collusion were tampered with.

Trudel has now written a new book, Jeux de Coulisses, or backstage games.

In it, she reveals how she was briefly arrested by UPAC — Quebec’s anti-corruption unit — along with her boyfriend, Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette.

In her sit-down interview with Global’s Quebec City correspondent Raquel Fletcher, Trudel says the level of corruption in Quebec is so deeply ingrained, she believes it even exists within UPAC.

Preserving the Mohawk language



When you think of language issues you might think of French or English, but a group of Concordia journalism students is working on an innovative multimedia project that focuses on preserving the Mohawk language.

Natalia Fedosieieva, one of the filmmakers, sat down with Orchard to discuss the project.