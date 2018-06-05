Quebec anti-corruption unit denies report claiming case is being delayed by Crown

Quebec’s anti-corruption unit is denying a media report suggesting its case targeting ex-Liberal party fundraisers is being delayed by Crown prosecutors.

Le Journal de Montréal is reporting Tuesday that sources told the newspaper investigators at the anti-corruption unit are frustrated by what they claim is a lack of support from the Crown.

READ MORE: Lino Zambito cuts ties with UPAC, calls for investigation

Radio-Canada reported in November 2016 that three Quebec Liberal fundraisers and the former head of a provincial real-estate agency received a total of $2 million from alleged kickbacks for contracts related to government buildings.

READ MORE: UPAC suspends investigation involving MNA Guy Ouellette

Le Journal says the anti-corruption unit was planning on arresting people on three separate occasions in connection with the alleged fraud and that its investigators are openly complaining about lack of help from the Crown.

So far, no one has been arrested in this investigation, dubbed “Justesse.”

READ MORE: UPAC No. 2 quits over role in alleged share purchases

The anti-corruption unit says the case remains with investigators because police are still looking into additional evidence.

READ MORE: UPAC denies intimidation; says investigation will continue

The unit, known as UPAC, says the case is complicated and while timetables have been modified, no planned arrests have been delayed.