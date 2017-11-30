Canada
November 30, 2017 4:19 pm

No. 2 at Quebec’s anti-corruption unit quits over role in alleged share purchases

By The Canadian Press

A police officer on the UPAC squad.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A A

The second-in-command at Quebec’s anti-corruption unit is stepping down amid allegations he recommended the purchase of shares in a company when he was working for the provincial police force.

READ MORE: UPAC denies intimidation; says investigation will continue

Story continues below

The head of the unit issued a statement Thursday to say Marcel Forget is quitting in order to preserve the organization’s reputation.

READ MORE: UPAC arrests Frank Zampino and six others for fraud

Le Journal de Montréal reported that five police officers or ex-officers bought shares in a firm called Newtech in 1999 and 2000 through an intermediary of Forget’s or based directly on his recommendation.

READ MORE: UPAC boss faces politicians in face of corruption allegations

The newspaper says Forget did not have a broker’s permit at the time. He was never charged.

Newtech’s objective was to come up with what was considered a state-of-the-art braking system.

READ MORE: Couillard urges UPAC to shed light on Guy Ouellette’s arrest

In his role as Robert Lafrenière’s No. 2 at the anti-corruption unit, Forget was responsible for ensuring the integrity of companies wanting to be publicly listed.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anti-Corruption
Marcel Forget
Newtech
Quebec Corruption
Robert Lafrenière
Sureté du Québec
UPAC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News