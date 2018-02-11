Lino Zambito cuts ties with UPAC, calls for investigation

Former construction boss Lino Zambito, considered a “star witness” for the inquiry into corruption in the construction industry during the Charbonneau commission, announced Sunday he will not be collaborating with UPAC anymore.

Lino Zambito, who pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges in 2015, is also calling for Quebec’s public security minister to launch an independent investigation into the unit before the Quebec government adopts a bill to give it increased powers.

Zambito says he has an issue with the management of the institution and called for “house keeping” in UPAC’s senior management.

“My criticism today is aimed at the UPAC’S senior management, not the institution itself. UPAC’s investigators do a colossal, formidable job on the ground.”

“I will never denigrate their work but management … I think we have a problem in Quebec,” Zambito said.

Zambito denied being responsible for leaking information to the media about ongoing UPAC investigations.

Documents unsealed last week reveal that the anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, has been hunting for two years to find the sources responsible for the leaks.

The documents suggest that the four people suspected to have released the information are Zambito, legislature member Guy Ouellette, former police officer Richard Despaties and officer Stephane Bonhomme.

“I’m not the person UPAC is looking for,” Zambito said.

“I challenge UPAC to find real proof, not planted proof that links me to the document leak.”

Zambito is known for his testimony in 2012 at the Charbonneau inquiry, where he said construction magnates paid kickbacks to municipal political parties and to members of the Mafia in exchange for public contracts.

