Police investigate shooting on Hamilton’s west mountain

Hamilton Police are investigating an apparent shooting on the west mountain.

Police were called to the area of Silvercrest Drive and Southlea Drive, near Mohawk Road between Garth Street and West 5th Street, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said it’s not clear whether or not anyone was injured, as the people involved fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.

They added that the shooting appears to have been targeted and there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone who has information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division 3 on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.