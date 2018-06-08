Blue Jays top Orioles 5-1 in Toronto

TORONTO – J.A. Happ earned his 100th career victory and the Toronto Blue Jays hit three solo homers in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Happ (8-3) held the Orioles to a pair of hits and an unearned run over a strong seven-inning performance.

Russell Martin went deep in the second inning, Randal Grichuk homered in the fifth and Kevin Pillar went yard in the eighth as Toronto won its second straight game over Baltimore (19-43).

It was the first time the Blue Jays (28-35) have posted back-to-back victories since Apr. 30-May 1.

Ryan Tepera got the final four outs for his third save.

The Orioles took advantage of a Devon Travis error to get on the board in the second inning. The Toronto second baseman was low with a throw to first on a double-play attempt, allowing Danny Valencia to score.