Prairie Sun Brewery bringing beers to Broadway

A local brewery is setting their sights on Broadway Avenue, and are looking to set up shop in a familiar locale.

Prairie Sun Brewery is currently operating in the Saskatoon’s north end, and are now seeking city approval to build a brew pub on Broadway.

“Who wouldn’t want to be on Broadway?” Heather Williams, co-owner and CEO of Prairie Sun Brewery, said. “Broadway is culture, it’s beautiful and it’s art and I think it’s the heart of the city. And so what we do here is a lot of community stuff and culture and I think we just fit.”

The microbrewery has been looking for a place on Broadway for the past six years. The plan is to move into a building being built on the location of the old Farnam Block building, which was torn down a few years ago. Williams says they chose this new location over an existing space because microbreweries don’t often get a building tailored to their needs.

“We get to design it, we get to do our sloped floors, our drainage where we want it, our electrical where we want it. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.” she said.

Beginning the moving process six months ago, Prairie Sun said they’re relocating their entire operation to the new Broadway location.

The new location will include a restaurant with a tasting room, an off-sale, and a mezzanine with private event space; the restaurant will have a farm-to-table theme using mostly local meat, vegetables and cheese.

The microbrewery will also feature self-guided tours and beer education, including best food pairings, something Williams claims she’s most excited about.

“The history of Nutana, Lydia’s and the Farnam Block building and all that stuff is the start of the tour,” Williams said. “Then the tour moves into beer ingredients, farming and agriculture and our operation here.”

A public information session was held last month and Williams believes it was a positive meeting with residents and businesses in the area. The next step is approval at city council. No date has been announced for the move.