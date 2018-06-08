Jameela Jamil blasts casting of Emile Hirsch after he strangled her friend

Actress Jameela Jamil is criticizing the casting of Emile Hirsch’s in Quentin Tarantino’s all-star ensemble film about the Manson Family murders.

The star of Global‘s “The Good Place” blasted the actor’s casting, which comes two years after he spent 15 days in jail after pleading guilty to choking Jamil’s friend, film exec Daniele Bernfeld at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

The casting comes during the #MeToo era, which has criticized men who have sexually assaulted women in the entertainment industry.

“INTENSE case of rich white male privelege [sic] eh?” she tweeted alongside news of his casting in Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” on Friday.

“So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from,” she followed up in a second tweet.

Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie. INTENSE case of rich white male privelege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool. 🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/FkZNmK5fda — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 8, 2018

According to police reports, an intoxicated Hirsch called Bernfeld a “rich girl” during a festival party and proceeded to place her “in a chokehold” from behind before allegedly pulling her “across the table and onto the floor” where he strangled her.

“It took two people to pull him off me, and if not for their intervention, the attack would have continued,” Bernfeld said of the attack at the time. “I thought I was going to die.”

The “Good Place” star posted an excerpt from an article detailing the incident.

Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime, but is re-joining Hollywood’s elite. Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from… pic.twitter.com/UAwwKVE0Kj — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 8, 2018

The “Into The Wild” star pled guilty to misdemeanour assault in August 2015 where he was fined and sentenced to 15 days in jail. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and placed on 90 days’ probation.

Jamil adds that Hirsch “left [Bernfeld] with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her.”

*with files from Global News’ Rebecca Joseph