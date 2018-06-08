Dennis Rodman says he’s going to Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit

LOS ANGELES – Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he’ll travel to Singapore “for the historical summit” between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appeared to have been deleted shortly afterward.

Officials have said Rodman won’t play an official role, and Trump’s said Rodman wasn’t invited.

Rodman said he’ll give whatever support the leaders need. His tweet included a photo composite of Rodman, Trump and Kim in front of the flags of both nations and the word “unite.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Thursday that Rodman is “great on the court but negotiations should best be left to those who are good at it.”

Rodman’s one of the few Westerners to have personally met Kim.