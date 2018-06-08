Trudeau to announce $400M investment to help educate world’s poorest girls: report

The Canadian Press has learned the Trudeau government is planning to announce a 400-million-dollar investment to help send the world’s poorest girls to school.

The initiative will be announced at the G7 summit in Quebec tomorrow.

The funds are part of the government’s response to a campaign by a coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations.

They appealed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to persuade his fellow G-7 leaders to commit 1.3-billion dollars U-S over three years to help send millions of girls to school.

One of Trudeau’s cross-cutting themes for Canada’s G-7 chairmanship was gender equality and empowering women and girls.

He’s planning to meet Saturday morning with his Gender Equality Advisory Council ahead of the expected announcement.

The pledge will likely help Trudeau counter the disruptive influence of U-S President Donald Trump at the summit, who faces a showdown with fellow leaders on a range of issues, from trade, to tariffs to climate change.

Trump shocked the summit earlier today by calling for Russia to be allowed to return to the G7 after it was kicked out in 2014 for invading Ukraine and annexing Crimea.