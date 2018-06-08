Abbotsford cop stuffed cash in his sock during a bust — he still didn’t ruin a drug trial

An Abbotsford cop stuffed money in his sock during a bust that found $46,000 in cash, weapons and drugs.

But despite what the raided party’s lawyer said, it wasn’t enough to stop a drug trafficking trial from going ahead.

A judge decided on Monday morning that a drug trafficking trial involving suspect Brian MacDonald would go ahead, despite the actions of a police officer that could have compromised the proceedings.

MacDonald faces eight charges following a November raid that saw the seizure of two kilograms of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

During the raid, a hidden camera caught a police officer walking into a room, picking up some money and then putting it back down on a table.

Video later showed a police officer bending down, allegedly to stuff money in his sock.

The officer in question, who has not been identified by name, testified that he put the money in his sock as a practical joke.

That was enough for MacDonald’s lawyer, Ken Beatch, to argue for a stay of proceedings, calling it an “egregious breach of the trust we place in our police officers.”

On Monday, a judge said the officer’s conduct was serious, but that he acted alone — and his actions weren’t enough to compromise the justice system’s integrity.

Ergo, the trial will proceed.

“How many police officers do we need stealing money before a judge says the proceeding should be stopped?” Beatch asked, in an interview with Global News.

“I have to reflect on that.”

MacDonald has a chance to appeal the ruling, but Beatch isn’t yet certain whether they’ll go that route.

“It’s too early to say,” Beatch said.

Asked whether he felt the officer’s action contaminated the crime scene, Beatch responded, “it contaminated the justice system.”

As for the officer, he remains on administrative duties.

Another court hearing is expected on June 19.