Waterloo police seek public’s help in finding dangerous offender

Waterloo police have issued a plea to the public in their search for 47-year-old Waterloo resident Christopher McLaren.

Police are seeking to arrest McLaren on charges of break and enter, forcible confinement and sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident which occurred on May 27.

Wanted: Christopher McLaren, 47, on several criminal code warrants from 2017, as well as 2 counts of Break & Enter, Forcible Confinement & Sexual Assault in relation to an alleged 2018 incident. If seen, call police. Do not approach. More details here: https://t.co/eR62dm1yHf pic.twitter.com/pCYzYLjSZ5 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) June 8, 2018

There are also warrants out for McLaren for theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, cause disturbance and utter threats.

Police said McLaren was last seen in Waterloo and are urging the public not to approach him, as he is considered to be dangerous. Police added anyone who sees him should contact police immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information in connection to these incidents to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.