Winnipeg schools on edge Friday after ‘large animal’ sighting

Three schools in south central Winnipeg were in a Hold and Secure Friday after reports a large animal was scene in the area.

Fort Richmond Collegiate reported they were notified about an unspecified large animal during a morning awards ceremony. Students and staff were told to stay in the building until they received the ‘all clear’.

It’s not clear what kind of animal prompted the alert.

The animal was apparently spotted by a member of the community in the area of the Dalhousie Forest, at which time the schools were contacted.

A spokesperson for Pembina Trails School Division said Dalhousie Elementary, Acadia Junior High and Fort Richmond Collegiate were affected, adding that students and staff were all safe and classes continued as usual.

The Hold and Secure was removed around 12:15 p.m.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg Police and Manitoba Conservation for further details.