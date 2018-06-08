View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 2:21 pm

Police searching for suspect wanted in attempted murder, firearm offences

By Online journalist  Global News
Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted by the RCMP.

RCMP
North Okanagan RCMP are asking for help in locating a wanted man who they believe could be in the Okanagan.

Police said Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm-related offences, and that he has connections throughout the Okanagan, Cariboo and Lower Mainland. RCMP added that they’ve tried several times to find him, but have been unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Former Okanagan man charged in wife’s death more than 30 years later

Cole is described as a 5’8″, 165-pound African-American male with black hair, brown eyes and notable tattoos on his forearms. Police said Cole is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The right forearm of Tyson Darryl Cole.

RCMP

The left forearm of Tyson Darryl Cole.

RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Global News