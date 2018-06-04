Dangerous offender in Okanagan avoiding arrest, warn RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a dangerous offender wanted for numerous violent offences is avoiding arrest somewhere in the Okanagan.

Russell Dale McDermid has, according to police, a number of warrants out for his arrest. Police are asking anyone who has seen McDermid, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact their local RCMP detachment. McDermid is wanted for assault, mischief, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, criminal harassment and sexual assault with a weapon.

The 37-year-old is listed as being five-foot-four and 144 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. RCMP say McDermid is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.​