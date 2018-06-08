2nd Francophone elementary school in Regina to replace St. Andrew School for 3-year term

A new Francophone elementary school, including a child care centre, is set to open in Regina for the upcoming 2018-19 school year, replacing the former St. Andrew School.

The approval comes after the Saskatchewan government and Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CEF) partnered up with the Regina Catholic School Division and agreed to lease the former St. Andrew School to CEF for three years, starting in the 2018-19 school year.

“I had the opportunity to visit with students and staff at École Monseigneur de Laval this spring and know there is a need for more space to support the growth in the Regina’s Francophone community,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “I want to thank Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and the Regina Catholic School Division for working with the Government of Saskatchewan to find a current solution for the students and families.”

The new school has been renamed to École du Parc and will accommodate up to 225 students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 6. It is also set to include a child care centre.

École Monseigneur de Laval is the only other Francophone elementary school in Regina.

“The Conseil des écoles fransaskoises is pleased to be able to assure parents that their desire to see additional school space allocated by the Saskatchewan government to meet the educational needs of their children is now a reality, while we wait for a new school in the Northwest,” Conseil scolaire fransaskois (CSF) chair Alpha Barry said.

CEF will receive a school operating funding adjustment of roughly $650,000 for the 2018-19 school year, according to the province.

Minor renovations will take place over the summer months in order for the school to be ready for students in September.

École du Parc is located in the Douglas Park community.