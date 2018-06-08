View full results

Ontario Election

June 8, 2018

58% of those eligible voted in the Ontario election — a high not seen since 1999

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto
More Ontarians exercised their right to cast a ballot in Thursday’s election than in any other provincial vote since the new millennium.

Fifty-eight per cent of those eligible voted in the election that saw Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives form a 76-seat majority, according to unofficial results posted by Elections Ontario with 99.89 per cent of polls reporting.

Turnout grew by nearly seven percentage points over the 2014 provincial election, when 51.3 per cent cast their ballots to re-elect the Liberals.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Ontario’s historic election night

The only time in almost two decades that turnout topped this year’s total was in 1999. That election was the last time Ontarians sent a Progressive Conservative government to Queen’s Park — the second mandate of former premier Mike Harris.

The relatively high voter turnout was also reflected in the advance polls, which showed a spike of nearly 20 per cent over the 2014 election.

Ontario voter turnout over the last 10 provincial elections

2018 – 58% *unofficial

2014 – 51.3%

2011 – 48.2%

2007 – 52.1%

2003 – 56.8%

1999 – 58.3%

1995 – 62.9%

1990 – 64.4%

1987 – 62.7%

1985 – 61.5%

Source: Elections Ontario

