Advance polls reporting high voter turnout for Ontario election
Elections Ontario says turnout has been high at advance polling stations across the province. So far, around 768,895 voters — or 18.8 per cent of eligible voters — have cast their ballot early.
That’s about 20 per cent more than the 647,261 who voted early in the last election in 2014.
READ MORE: Electronic voting machines expected to speed up voting, ballot counting: Elections Ontario
For the first time, e-poll books and vote tabulators were used at advance polling locations across the province, reducing wait times for electors, according to Elections Ontario.
“Technology in the polls made voting even easier for electors who chose to vote during advance voting, and we are pleased with the positive feedback we have received across the province. We are modernizing Ontario’s elections in a measured and principled way to give electors and better voting experience” says Greg Essensa, Ontario’s chief electoral officer.
According to Elections Ontario preliminary results show the riding with the most advance votes was Kingston and the Islands with 11,644 ballots cast at six advance polling locations.
Voters can still cast an early ballot at the Kingston and the Islands election returning office at the former Sears store at the Cataraqui Centre until June 6 at 6 p.m.
READ MORE: Where to vote in advance in Kingston for the provincial election
Elections Ontario says that on election day 50 per cent of polling stations will have vote tabulators and e-poll books will be available to 90 per cent of electors.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.