Ontario Election

More
Politics
June 5, 2018 8:16 am
Updated: June 5, 2018 8:49 am

Advance polls reporting high voter turnout for Ontario election

By Anchor  Global News

More people cast their ballot early ahead of the June 7th Ontario election, compared to the last election in 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Elections Ontario says turnout has been high at advance polling stations across the province. So far, around 768,895 voters — or 18.8 per cent of eligible voters — have cast their ballot early.

That’s about 20 per cent more than the 647,261 who voted early in the last election in 2014.

READ MORE: Electronic voting machines expected to speed up voting, ballot counting: Elections Ontario


Story continues below

For the first time, e-poll books and vote tabulators were used at advance polling locations across the province, reducing wait times for electors, according to Elections Ontario.

“Technology in the polls made voting even easier for electors who chose to vote during advance voting, and we are pleased with the positive feedback we have received across the province. We are modernizing Ontario’s elections in a measured and principled way to give electors and better voting experience” says Greg Essensa, Ontario’s chief electoral officer.

According to Elections Ontario preliminary results show the riding with the most advance votes was Kingston and the Islands with 11,644 ballots cast at six advance polling locations.

Voters can still cast an early ballot at the Kingston and the Islands election returning office at the former Sears store at the Cataraqui Centre until June 6 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Where to vote in advance in Kingston for the provincial election

Elections Ontario says that on election day 50 per cent of polling stations will have vote tabulators and e-poll books will be available to 90 per cent of electors.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Advance Polls
Advance Voting
Kingston and the Islands
Kingston riding
Ontario
Ontario Election
politics
Provincial Election
Voting numbers Kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News