Advance polls reporting high voter turnout for Ontario election

Elections Ontario says turnout has been high at advance polling stations across the province. So far, around 768,895 voters — or 18.8 per cent of eligible voters — have cast their ballot early.

That’s about 20 per cent more than the 647,261 who voted early in the last election in 2014.

For the first time, e-poll books and vote tabulators were used at advance polling locations across the province, reducing wait times for electors, according to Elections Ontario.

“Technology in the polls made voting even easier for electors who chose to vote during advance voting, and we are pleased with the positive feedback we have received across the province. We are modernizing Ontario’s elections in a measured and principled way to give electors and better voting experience” says Greg Essensa, Ontario’s chief electoral officer.

According to Elections Ontario preliminary results show the riding with the most advance votes was Kingston and the Islands with 11,644 ballots cast at six advance polling locations.

Top 10 ridings with the most advance votes for #ONpoli 1. Kingston and the Islands

2. Simcoe-Grey

3. Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

4. Orléan

5. Guelph

6. Simcoe North

7. Northumberland-Peterborough South

8. Ottawa Centre

9. Toronto Danforth

10. Burlington — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) June 4, 2018

Voters can still cast an early ballot at the Kingston and the Islands election returning office at the former Sears store at the Cataraqui Centre until June 6 at 6 p.m.

Elections Ontario says that on election day 50 per cent of polling stations will have vote tabulators and e-poll books will be available to 90 per cent of electors.