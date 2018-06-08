Missing 36-year-old man last seen in St. Boniface

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 36-year-old man.
Sean Perkins was last seen in St. Boniface Tuesday evening.
Perkins is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with a thin build, red hair and goatee.
Police say he is known to wear jeans, a T-shirt and work boots or runners.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
