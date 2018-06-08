View full results
missing person
June 8, 2018 5:55 am
Updated: June 8, 2018 6:02 am

Missing 36-year-old man last seen in St. Boniface

Jeff Braun By Radio Host  Global News
Photo courtesy Winnipeg Police
A A

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 36-year-old man.

Sean Perkins was last seen in St. Boniface Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as police search for missing man

Perkins is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with a thin build, red hair and goatee.

Police say he is known to wear jeans, a T-shirt and work boots or runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Missing
Missing Man
missing person
sean perkins
St. Boniface
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News