June 7, 2018 6:16 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the City of Bhangra Festival 2018 and the 10th anniversary celebration of the Surrey Nature Centre.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018.

1- Bard on the Beach
On going until September
Vanier Park, Vancouver
Bardonthebeach.org

2 – Barn Burner
June 8 7PM
The Imperial, Vancouver
Northvanfirefighterscharity.ca

3 – Seafest Prince Rupert
June 9 – June 10
Waterfront & Downtown Prince Rupert
Prspecialevents.com

4 – Surrey Nature Centre 10th Anniversary Celebration
June 9 11AM – 4PM
Surrey Nature Centre
Surrey.ca

5 – 5X Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration
June 13 – 17
Various Venues throughout Metro Vancouver
Vibc.org

