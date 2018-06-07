5 things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018.

1- Bard on the Beach

On going until September

Vanier Park, Vancouver

Bardonthebeach.org

2 – Barn Burner

June 8 7PM

The Imperial, Vancouver

Northvanfirefighterscharity.ca

3 – Seafest Prince Rupert

June 9 – June 10

Waterfront & Downtown Prince Rupert

Prspecialevents.com

4 – Surrey Nature Centre 10th Anniversary Celebration

June 9 11AM – 4PM

Surrey Nature Centre

Surrey.ca

5 – 5X Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration

June 13 – 17

Various Venues throughout Metro Vancouver

Vibc.org