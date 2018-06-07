5 things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday June 7, 2018.
1- Bard on the Beach
On going until September
Vanier Park, Vancouver
Bardonthebeach.org
2 – Barn Burner
June 8 7PM
The Imperial, Vancouver
Northvanfirefighterscharity.ca
3 – Seafest Prince Rupert
June 9 – June 10
Waterfront & Downtown Prince Rupert
Prspecialevents.com
4 – Surrey Nature Centre 10th Anniversary Celebration
June 9 11AM – 4PM
Surrey Nature Centre
Surrey.ca
5 – 5X Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration
June 13 – 17
Various Venues throughout Metro Vancouver
Vibc.org
