Alberta legislature sitting dominated by pipeline, abortion bill ends

A spring sitting that was dominated by the Trans Mountain pipeline and debate over an abortion bill has wrapped up at the Alberta legislature.

The three-month sitting also saw another big deficit budget and a walkout by the Opposition United Conservatives.

Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government passed legislation giving it power to intervene in the oil and gas industry by limiting exports to other regions.

Notley’s government threatened to use its authority to jack up gasoline prices in British Columbia where Premier John Horgan has delayed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The government also brought in an $8.8-billion budget deficit with projections of a $96-billion debt by 2024.

The United Conservatives, under new leader Jason Kenney, made headlines by walking out of the house 14 times to avoid debating and voting on a bill to better protect women and staff from harassment at abortion clinics.