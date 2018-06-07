Regina prepares to continue free Rider transit leading up to tomorrow’s kickoff

Green and white won’t be the only thing returning to Regina streets as the City is preparing to bring back another year of Rider transit which provides game-goers free rides to the Saskatchewan Roughrider home games at Mosaic Stadium.
The routes are set to depart from five locations throughout the city starting at 5:15 p.m.:
Tomorrow marks the first preseason game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium with kickoff planned for 7:30 p.m.
The City said shuttles will begin to pick up at these locations 15 minutes before kickoff with the last shuttle leaving the stadium one hour after the game.
To make the experience as seamless as possible, the City provided some helpful tips for people who plan to utilize this free service:
For more information on times and locations of the service, visit the City of Regina.
