Regina prepares to continue free Rider transit leading up to tomorrow’s kickoff

Green and white won’t be the only thing returning to Regina streets as the City is preparing to bring back another year of Rider transit which provides game-goers free rides to the Saskatchewan Roughrider home games at Mosaic Stadium.

The routes are set to depart from five locations throughout the city starting at 5:15 p.m.:

Northgate Mall

Southland Mall

Victoria Square Mall

Downtown: two locations – the corner of 6th Avenue and Hamilton Street along with Dewdney Avenue and Scarth Street.

Tomorrow marks the first preseason game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium with kickoff planned for 7:30 p.m.

The City said shuttles will begin to pick up at these locations 15 minutes before kickoff with the last shuttle leaving the stadium one hour after the game.

To make the experience as seamless as possible, the City provided some helpful tips for people who plan to utilize this free service:

Arrive early at the pickup points as there are typically 6,000 – 7,000 fans that utilize the free service at home games.

If you plan to leave the game early, buses will start returning to their pickup locations at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Downtown and Warehouse District locations have the quickest routes to and from the games.

The Normanview Mall location has been moved to the Warehouse District.

For more information on times and locations of the service, visit the City of Regina.