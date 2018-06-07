Peterborough police seek missing cyclist travelling Trahttps://globalnews.ca/news/4259545/peterborough-police-seek-missing-cyclist-travelling-trans-canada-trail//ns Canada trail

The Peterborough Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing cyclist Charly Colin.

Police say Colin is currently on a bike trip along the Trans Canada Trail from Mont-Tremblant in Quebec heading towards his destination of Toronto.

He was last seen in the area of Bennett Street in Peterborough making his way to the Trans Canada Trail via Ackinson Road.

Police say there is concern for his safety and well-being.

“He was previously checking-in on a regular basis with family and friends but has not checked in since Tuesday morning,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca