Weather
June 7, 2018 2:46 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: warm and windy weekend ahead

By Global News

Saskatoon will finish the work week with mid-20 degree temperatures, before a hot and humid weekend.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Saskatoon will finish the work week with mid-20 degree temperatures, before a hot and humid weekend that brings a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon woke up to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will make it up to around 27 degrees for an afternoon high.

Saskatoon is expected to reach a high of 27 degrees on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

The clouds will start to increase overnight with east winds at 20 km/h. It’ll be a warm night, with an overnight low of 15 degrees.

While Saskatoon will see sunny skies on Thursday, a number of severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the southern part of the province.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued in the southern parts of the province on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

The work week will end on a cloudy note and a high of 22 degrees.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, but expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, which will clear overnight.

Saturday

Saturday will be a gorgeous day with loads of sunshine. Temperatures could reach the 30 degree mark, and could feel even warmer with humidity. You can expect a bit of a breeze, gusting at times, which will cool things off a bit.

Sunday

There is chance we could see some thunderstorm activity on Sunday, with a daytime high reaching into the mid-20s.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms

SkyTracker Weather

Those winds will continue to stick around on Sunday, coming in at 30 to 40 km/h and gusting at times.

Winds will be gusting on Sunday.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Lorraine Jonet took the June 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Martin’s Lake.

The June 7 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Lorraine Jonet near Martin’s Lake.

SkyTracker Weather

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine
Thunderstorms
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News