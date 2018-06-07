Saskatoon weather outlook: warm and windy weekend ahead

Saskatoon will finish the work week with mid-20 degree temperatures, before a hot and humid weekend that brings a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon woke up to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will make it up to around 27 degrees for an afternoon high.

The clouds will start to increase overnight with east winds at 20 km/h. It’ll be a warm night, with an overnight low of 15 degrees.

While Saskatoon will see sunny skies on Thursday, a number of severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the southern part of the province.

Friday

The work week will end on a cloudy note and a high of 22 degrees.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, but expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, which will clear overnight.

Saturday

Saturday will be a gorgeous day with loads of sunshine. Temperatures could reach the 30 degree mark, and could feel even warmer with humidity. You can expect a bit of a breeze, gusting at times, which will cool things off a bit.

Sunday

There is chance we could see some thunderstorm activity on Sunday, with a daytime high reaching into the mid-20s.

Those winds will continue to stick around on Sunday, coming in at 30 to 40 km/h and gusting at times.

Lorraine Jonet took the June 7 Your Saskatchewan photo near Martin’s Lake.

