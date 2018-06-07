Prom won’t be cancelled for Montreal students after grad prank with crickets, dead fish, marbles

Prom planning will resume for students at Lester B. Pearson High School after a graduating prank gone wrong left a staff member injured last month.

“They were warned at the beginning of the year in April not to pull any pranks of any kind,” said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

The staffer suffered a broken shoulder and the school, located in Montreal North, was forced to evacuate twice.

“There were 500 crickets released in the school. There were dead fish thrown everywhere. Marbles were on the floor to make people trip,” Alexander Grigoratos, a Grade 11 student, told Global News at the time.

“Smoke bombs were released in the stairway and firecrackers were thrown everywhere.”

A recent note to parents from the school’s principal noted that the students involved in the incident have been identified, following an investigation by the school.

“A small number of students were able to be identified in having taken part in some capacity in the so-called ‘pranks,’” the letter stated.

“These identified students will face individual consequences for their actions.”

Montreal police are also investigating the incident, including analyzing video from the school.

The school said it would not be giving interviews on the matter.

