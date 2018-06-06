Children’s Water Festival brings hundreds of students to Peterborough’s zoo

The Riverview Park and Zoo was swarming with children learning all about the wet stuff at the 17th annual Peterborough Children’s Water Festival on Wednesday.

Put on by several local groups including Peterborough GreenUp and the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA), 700 students attended the event, with a further 1,000 students expected to attend on Thursday.

“It’s a fun, interactive day that’s all about water. Water conservation, water protection, water values, science, environmental issues,” said Kathy Reid, a spokesperson with ORCA.

Reid said the festival is a chance for a younger generation to learn about a valuable resource.

“Water is precious. It’s a precious, natural resource, and it’s everyone’s shared responsibility to do their part to make sure we have good, safe reliable water for the future,” Reid said.

Students learned about the importance of water by visiting 36 stations scattered throughout the zoo. Those stops included games on how to sort and recycle items properly and educational sessions on how to conserve water and energy while doing household chores.