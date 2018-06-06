Local assistant pro will be competing at next weekend’s GolfBC Championship

Meet Connor Kozak.

He’s a Vernon native who works as an assistant professional at The Okanagan Golf Club.

He’s also one of five exempt players who will be directly entered into the GolfBC Championship without having to participate in the Monday qualifier.

Kozak started playing golf when he was about six years old. He grew up involved in junior golf locally and later played collegiate golf at the University of British Columbia.

“It takes years of preparation,” he said.

To play at this level, Kozak says a lot of experience is required. He currently spends about two hours a day practicing for the upcoming tournament.

Although this isKozak’s second attempt at the GolfBC Championship, he feels he is far more seasoned this time around.

The tournament takes place in Kelowna and Kozak is excited to be playing on his home turf.

“I get to sleep in my own bed and hopefully get some friends and family and supporters from the golf club to come out and watch and cheer on.”

Tournament director Hugh Vassos believes this tournament can help launch a player’s career.

“The caliber of players is getting better every year so you’re seeing guys that are playing here that will be playing in the PGA tour within a year or two,” Vassos said.

One hundred and fifty-six players will be competing from all around the world, including the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The prize purse is shared among the winners and is valued at $200,000.

The tournament takes place June 14 – 17, 2018, at Gallagher’s Canyon. Tickets are on sale and range from $15 for a day pass to $35 for the four-day tournament.

The event raises charitable funds towards non-profit organizations such as B.C. Cancer Foundation and Red Cross. To date, a total of $300,000 has been donated.

For more information on the event, visit GolfBC Championship.