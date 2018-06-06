Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins make cameos during ‘On The Run II’ tour opening night

Almost one year after Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, fans are finally getting a closer look at the couple’s little boy and girl.

During the opening night of the couple’s On The Run II Tour in Cardiff, Wales, visuals of Beyoncé and Jay-Z each holding their beloved twins made the crowd go absolutely wild.

Photos of the babies were projected onto screens above the stage Beyoncé and Jay-Z were performing on, along with the message “Love is universal,” during the first stop of their OTRII Tour at the Principality Stadium in the UK.

READ MORE: Chance The Rapper praises Beyonce in powerful graduation speech, says singer is ‘better than Michael Jackson’

This is the first time dad Jay-Z has been shown with Rumi and Sir, pictured with one twin on each arm. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is shown with blonde braids while cradling her babes on either side.

The location of the photos is unknown, but the green palm trees in the background indicate the family took the portraits with the twins in the tropics.

The twins are revealed! Beyoncé and Jay Z reveal Sir and Rumi Carter #OTRII #OTR pic.twitter.com/T5CZOdrFv7 — JEAN PAUL ✨ (@justjeanpaul_) June 6, 2018

READ MORE: Beyonce returns to Coachella for Weekend 2, joined vy Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z and more

These images are the first fans have seen of Sir and Rumi since Beyoncé posted a birth announcement photo in July 2017. The songstress gave birth to the Geminis on June 12, 2017.

The show in Cardiff is Beyoncé’s first performance since her explosive two nights at Coachella, which featured surprise appearances from Destiny’s Child and Jay-Z.

Billboard estimates that their second joint tour could gross more than $200 million, more than double the net earnings of their first “On The Run” tour.

READ MORE: Beyonce’s mom reveals intimate conversation about celebrating black culture at Coachella

Fans all over the world will no doubt be able to get a closer look at the stunning images of Rumi and Sir, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour will be making 36 stops all over the world. The next tour stop is Glasgow on Saturday and OTRII will stop in Vancouver’s BC Place on Oct. 2, 2018.