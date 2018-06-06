Man arrested after pepper-spraying two Winnipeg officers: police
One man has been arrested and charged after police said he pepper-sprayed officers.
On Tuesday, police were called to the 800-block of Simcoe Street at around 9:20 p.m. When they arrived at the west-end residence, a man opened the suite door slightly and discharged the pepper-spray at the two officers, police said. They suffered only “minimal effects.”
More police officers arrived, including the Tactical Support Team and about an hour later, Justin Robert Cooney, 30, was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.
