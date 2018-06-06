’13 Reasons Why’ renewed for Season 3

NOTE: This article contains graphic language that some readers may find offensive. It also contains spoilers for Season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why.’ Please read at your own discretion.

Netflix has announced that 13 Reasons Why is returning for Season 3.

The 13 new episodes are set to premiere in 2019, with production on the new season resuming later this year.

READ MORE: Netflix urged to axe drama ’13 Reasons Why’ over controversial sex assault scene

Brian Yorkey will be returning as the series’ creator and showrunner.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on 13 Reasons Why

Season 2 was released last month and it continued the story of the late Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, and the impact of her death on those around her.

Langford’s character will not be returning to Season 3, Yorkey previously said.

“Should we get a Season 3, the loss of Hannah will continue to be the inciting traumatic event for this group of kids and parents. It will always be part of the story,” Yorkey shared.

He added: “But I don’t see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else’s side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, ‘I love you and I let you go.’ If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done.”

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ stars discuss spotting signs of depression in new video series

The announcement of Season 3 comes after Netflix was urged to axe the drama series over a controversial scene from Season 2.

An American parental council called for the streaming service to cancel the popular teenage drama after a young man was shown being violently raped in a Season 2 episode.

In the final episode of Season 2, character Tyler (Devin Druid) is raped by a school bully with a mop handle after being viciously beaten in the bathroom. It’s then implied that he contemplates a school shooting massacre as revenge.

Based on the events of that finale (in addition to other themes), the American censorship advocacy group Parents Television Council wanted the show removed from Netflix, saying it’s a real danger to present morbid, dangerous ideas to teenagers.

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ star Michele Selene Ang, who plays Courtney, reads touching letter from fan

Some people began questioning why there would be another season of the Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why got renewed for a season 3 and i’m not sure how i feel about this.. hasn’t tyler been through enough? — Kim Possible (@kimberlyywilli) June 6, 2018

Why is there a season 3 for 13 Reasons Why??? The girl is dead, move on with your lives — Paula (@paulizzzzooo) June 6, 2018

I have mixed emotions about season 3 of 13 reason why.

I'm glad because i do need to know what happened after the finale but also this show was perfect with just having 1 season there really wasn't a point of season 2 and now 3.. Im still watching it though 😂 — mari 💭 (@goiing_nowwhere) June 6, 2018

13 Reasons Why announced a Season 3…..why? — Emerril Green (@EmerrilGreen) June 6, 2018

They are really making a season 3 of 13 Reasons Why? Why?! 😐 — JaeTheBae (@Jaeda_Boo) June 6, 2018

Fans of the show shared their excitement for Season 3 once the renewal was announced.

Finally 13 Reasons Why is getting a season 3 in 2019 #13ReasonsWhy — Cindis M. Bonilla (@cindismbonilla) June 6, 2018

@13ReasonsWhy has been renewed for Season 3 and that’s the best news ever. We need to see justice being done for Tyler. Now when’s the release? pic.twitter.com/OeQZ7Aj4Zj — PB (@imnotarguing) June 6, 2018

13 reasons why has confirmed season 3, and now i cannot wait till next year #13reasonswhy — Hannah Barnes (@big_gingexo) June 6, 2018

ALL I ASK FOR 13 REASONS WHY SEASON 3 IS MORE SCENES OF ZACH DEMPSEY OKAY @13ReasonsWhy — lisha dempsey (@alishaashrina) June 6, 2018

So happy they’re doing a 13 reasons why season 3 😩😭 — Shannon ⭐️ (@ShannonSinesX) June 6, 2018

13 REASONS WHY CONFIRMED FOR SEASON 3 pic.twitter.com/V3ZaJz1oZO — cry baby (@chrylgranaderos) June 6, 2018

Who else is excited for @13ReasonsWhy season 3 !!!! pic.twitter.com/srI8zzffrF — Destiny (@Destiny11166) June 6, 2018

READ MORE: ’13 Reasons Why’ series led to a spike in Google suicide searches, study warns

Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are returning as executive producers of the series.

The new season will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways for getting help if you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz