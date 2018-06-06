Tickets for London Dream Lottery are rapidly selling out

It’s the last call for Londoners to buy Dream Lottery tickets, as they will be stopping further sales in anticipation of a sellout on or before Thursday’s bonus draw sales deadline.

Dream Lottery is a joint venture of Children’s Health Foundation, St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and London Health Sciences Foundation.

They say participating retail stores and hospital foundations will stop selling tickets by the end of June 6, to ensure it’s taking orders totalling the number of tickets authorized by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Tickets for Dollars & Destinations, Calendar and 50/50 draws are selling out fast. There are a few Dollars & Destinations and Calendar tickets available which can only be bought over the phone.

Dream lottery says the 50/50 prize pool could exceed $1 million this week, which surpasses last fall’s record of $960,690. Tickets are unlimited and available until the final sales deadline Thursday, July 5, even if Dream Lottery sells out this week.

Once Dream Lottery tickets are sold out, the dream homes will close to the public in order to maximize net proceeds to the beneficiary hospitals.

Dream Lottery supports local hospitals in southwestern Ontario and has raised more than $31.8 million since 1996 for technology and equipment, research, and medical education and training.

Ticket orders can be made by phone at 519-488-7100 and online at dreamitwinit.ca. Information about ticket prices, prizes, important dates and contest rules are online.